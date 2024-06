BrandPost: Enhancing your cyber defense with Wazuh threat intelligence integrations

Cyber defense safeguards information systems, networks, and data from cyber threats through proactive security measures. It involves deploying strategies and technologies to protect against evolving threats that may cause harm to business continuity and reputation. These strategies include risk assessment and management, threat detection and incident response planning, and disaster recovery.Threat Intelligence (TI) plays a crucial role in cyber defense by providing valuable insights from analyzing indicators of compromise (IoCs) such as domain names, IP addresses, and file hash values related to potential and active security threats. These IoCs enable organizations to identify threat actors' tactics, techniques, and procedures, enhancing their ability to defend against potential attack vectors.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel