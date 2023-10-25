Brazilian ADM Providers Lead in Generative AI Adoption

Regional Brazilian providers are outpacing many larger global firms in adopting generative AI for application development and maintenance (ADM), according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen ADM Services report for Brazil finds when it comes to implementing generative AI, smaller, more nimble providers have a decided advantage over their larger rivals, who remain cautious in adopting generative AI across their portfolios, partly because of the natural difficulty of rolling out innovation across large teams. Service providers operating exclusively in Brazil employ less than 5,000 application experts in total, enabling them more control when experimenting with generative AI, the ISG report says.

"Many generative AI solutions are still new and immature,” said Shafqat Azim, ISG partner and Americas lead, Digital Transformation. "Even so, most service providers using them are exploring possibilities and anticipate a 40 to 70 percent productivity increase in some specific tasks.”

A key role for generative AI comes in testing automation, the ISG report says. According to the report, generative AI accelerates test case identification and scripting, enabling testing experts to select or approve scripts rather than spend time searching and writing. During automated test execution, GenAI can rapidly report scripting errors and apply corrections on the fly, eliminating stops during automated testing, the report says. Once tests are complete, generative AI can pinpoint parts of the application code that may require fixing and even increase a developer’s productivity by writing fixes, ISG says.

If appropriately introduced, generative AI can prove to be a decisive resource, the ISG report says. However, according to some providers, generative AI’s role in increasing productivity will not actually reduce application development costs. Instead, the major benefits of AI come in its expansion of testing coverage and reduction in the total time required for testing, the report says. Nonetheless, to successfully achieve these productivity gains, the companies that have rolled out generative AI programming tools have had to train and educate their programmers, ISG says.

"We’re not yet at a point where generative AI can replace human experts,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "However, GenAI does have the potential to noticeably increase their productivity.”

The report also examines how companies are changing from Agile development focused primarily on software to embracing a broader perspective of digital products that includes a variety of applications.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen ADM Services report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 61 providers across five quadrants: Agile Application Development Outsourcing, Agile Application Development Projects, Application Managed Services, Application Quality Assurance and Continuous Testing Specialists.

The report names Capgemini and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each, while Accenture, DXC Technology, Iteris, Softtek, Stefanini and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Base2, BRQ, CI&T, Compass UOL, e-Core, FCamera, GFT, Globant, Inmetrics, NTT DATA, Objective Group, Prime Control, Sempre IT, Sofist, TCS, Thoughtworks, TIVIT, T-Systems, Vericode and Yaman are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, GFT, Inmetrics, Spassu and SVLabs are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Iteris, Objective, Orange Testing, Prime Control, Sofist, Spassu and Vericode.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Next-Gen ADM Services report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

