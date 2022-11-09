Brazilian Firms Revamping Workplaces with Providers’ Help

The widespread changes in work triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic have had significant effects on enterprises in Brazil this year, forcing companies to reconsider the kind of workplace that will best serve their overall business strategy, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work — Services and Solutions report for Brazil finds that the rise of remote and hybrid work has reinforced the concept of employees as nomadic, placing a new focus on employee experience as a factor in productivity and business competitiveness.

"Holistic and strategic management of human resources is now a key part of decision-making at the highest levels of companies in Brazil,” said Iain Fisher, ISG’s global Future of Work lead. "Providers of strategic consulting services are helping many organizations determine the most appropriate workplace model for their business.”

In Brazil, as in other regions, companies are reviewing their technologies, processes, services, governance and security tools with an eye to maximizing employee satisfaction — which can be a key factor in engagement, productivity and creativity, the report says.

Digital transformation projects to improve employee experience are becoming a major part of enterprise budgets. However, to create the best possible employee experience, enterprises are also offering more flexible work formats and benefits, strengthening continuing education programs and changing productivity metrics, ISG says.

Many organizations that have already undergone digital transformation and adopted modern workplace technologies are now making business process improvements to increase productivity in specific areas, including finance, legal and human resources.

With the rising incidence of burnout as workers adjust to the many recent disruptions, companies in Brazil are also enhancing employee wellness efforts, through the use of applications, technologies and partnerships that promote wellness, the report says.

"Employee experience is closely linked to customer experience, and organizations need to understand the human part of their processes to ensure workers are satisfied,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Service providers are helping companies address this area of concern.”

The report also examines other workplace trends in Brazil, including providers’ use of personas for personalized service desk support, the growing use of collaboration tools and emerging interest in the metaverse for future employee interactions.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work — Services and Solutions report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 24 providers across four quadrants: Workplace Strategy Transformation Services, Managed Workplace Services — End User Technology, Digital Service Desk and Workplace Support Services, and Managed Employee Experience Services.

The report names Unisys as a Leader in all four quadrants. It names Capgemini, DXC Technology, Kyndryl, Stefanini and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each and Logicalis and SONDA as Leaders in two quadrants each. Accenture, Algar Tech, Dedalus Prime and Santo Digital are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Stefanini and TIVIT are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from Unisys.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work — Services and Solutions report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005673/en/