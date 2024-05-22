Brazil’s Firms Reap Benefits of an Evolving Cloud Landscape

Microsoft and other leading hyperscalers are expanding their business in Brazil as enterprise demand for cloud services continues to heat up and ecosystem partners respond with a widening range of solutions and services, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem report for Brazil finds the increasing number of Brazilian enterprises adopting the cloud is driving providers to offer more solutions and services, which in turn attracts an even greater number of companies to the cloud. In response to this continuous growth cycle, Microsoft has already significantly expanded its cloud infrastructure in Brazil and has plans for further expansion to provide additional resilience and redundancy for customers that build and operate mission-critical applications and workloads, the ISG report says.

"Microsoft is experiencing a period of expansion and innovation in the Brazilian market, gaining greater power through a more mature partner ecosystem and by expanding Azure’s availability to data centers in the southern part of the country,” said Bill Huber, partner, Digital Platforms and Solutions, for ISG. "The Microsoft partner ecosystem has grown 15-fold since 2021, with more partners being accredited based on changes to the company’s qualification process.”

One of the most prominent features of Brazil’s constantly evolving technological landscape is, of course, artificial intelligence, or AI. After investing in OpenAI and involving its entire organization and its solutions in the most successful generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) architecture in the history of technology, Microsoft has taken a leading position in terms of market value among its main competitors, the ISG report says.

Unlike more tentative efforts elsewhere that consist primarily of preliminary exploration of AI’s potential, AI initiatives in Brazil go beyond simply hiring a technology expert and creating some content, the ISG report says. Service providers in Brazil are actively involved in code development and are at the forefront of developing customized GPTs with OpenAI Studio on Azure, the report says. Initiatives include support for advanced applications in predictive analytics, prescriptive solutions and the development of responsive bots. Enhanced capabilities include providing personalized recommendations and data clustering and segmentation to deliver customized solutions across various economic sectors, ISG says.

"Enterprises in Brazil recognize the potential impact of AI on productivity and customer experience,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Technology service companies have begun building AI projects based on practical use cases.”

The report also examines how enterprises in Brazil are aligning their cloud business operations with an ESG strategy.

For more insights into the challenges faced by enterprises in the Microsoft cloud ecosystem and ISG’s advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 40 providers across seven quadrants: Managed Services for Azure – Large Enterprises, Managed Services for Azure – Midmarket, Microsoft 365 Services – Large Enterprises, Microsoft 365 Services – Midmarket, SAP on Azure Services, Power Platform Services and Generative AI Services for the Microsoft Clouds.

The report names Brasoftware and SoftwareONE as Leaders in six quadrants each, while Accenture and Kumulus are named as Leaders in five quadrants each. Dedalus and TIVIT are named as Leaders in four quadrants each, while Ingram Micro, Lattine, Logicalis and Processor are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. Blueshift, Dell and Teltec Solutions are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while AlfaPeople, Best.Projects, DXC Technology, ITCore, Smart Consulting and T-Systems are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, VIVO is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in three quadrants, while Cloud Target is named as a Rising Star in two quadrants. Brasoftware, Kumulus, Lanlink, Processor, Qualiserve and TIVIT are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Bechtle is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Microsoft cloud ecosystem providers. Bechtle earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

A customized version of the report is available from Processor.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

