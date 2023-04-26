Brazil’s Salesforce Support is Booming but Fragmented

The Salesforce partner ecosystem in Brazil is growing steadily in both quantity and quality to meet strong market demand for Salesforce solutions, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil finds the Salesforce ecosystem continues to expand beyond its stronghold in Brazil’s south and southeast regions and major metropolitan areas. ISG has identified a number of new Salesforce service providers outside these areas, demonstrating the vendor’s strategy to expand its partner ecosystem in Brazil.

"Many relatively new providers are already demonstrating significant competitive strength in their portfolio of Salesforce services,” said Bill Huber, Americas partner, digital platforms and solutions, for ISG. "While Brazil’s current boom persists, there will be many opportunities for providers in this market.”

ISG finds an increasing number of cases in which enterprises rely on multiple partners to deliver different services and implement different cloud or Salesforce solutions within the same company. This is especially prevalent in large organizations that have diverse needs and distinct budgets across their departments, the ISG report says. Such scenarios provide opportunities for specialist partners but lead to greater complexity in contract management for enterprise customers.

As the market becomes more saturated, enterprises are likely to become more discerning, ISG says. This may create a need for consolidation of partner relationships in the future, with preference given to partners that have expertise in multiple Salesforce products and truly understand the customer’s business, the ISG report says.

"Enterprises in Brazil are increasingly seeking Salesforce partners who have strong experience, deep knowledge and competencies in multiple areas and market sectors,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Ultimately, those providers will stand out and overpower other, smaller competitors.”

The report also examines how many of Brazil’s Salesforce partners have created academies to help cultivate new, qualified professionals in the Brazilian market.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 29 providers across six quadrants: Multicloud Implementation and Integration Services for Large Enterprises, Implementation Services for Core Clouds Midmarket, Implementation Services for Marketing Automation Midmarket, Managed Application Services for Large Enterprises, Managed Application Services for Midmarket and Implementation Services for Industry Clouds.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Everymind, OSF Digital and Valtech as Leaders in all six quadrants, while Deloitte Digital is named a Leader in five quadrants. BRQ, Globant and JFOX are named Leaders in three quadrants each. Gentrop, match.mt and PwC are named Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, GFT is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in three quadrants. SysMap is named as a Rising Star in two quadrants, while BRQ and JFOX are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from match.mt, OSF Digital and Valtech.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005661/en/