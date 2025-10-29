Brinker International Aktie

Brinker International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 881396 / ISIN: US1096411004

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
29.10.2025 12:01:00

Brinker International Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Brinker International Inc. (EAT) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $99.5 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $38.5 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Brinker International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $88.5 million or $1.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.4% to $1.349 billion from $1.139 billion last year.

Brinker International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $99.5 Mln. vs. $38.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.17 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $1.349 Bln vs. $1.139 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.90 - $10.50 Full year revenue guidance: $5.60 - $5.70 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brinker International Inc.mehr Nachrichten