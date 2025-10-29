Brinker International Aktie
Brinker International Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Brinker International Inc. (EAT) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $99.5 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $38.5 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Brinker International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $88.5 million or $1.93 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 18.4% to $1.349 billion from $1.139 billion last year.
Brinker International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $99.5 Mln. vs. $38.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.17 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $1.349 Bln vs. $1.139 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.90 - $10.50 Full year revenue guidance: $5.60 - $5.70 Bln
