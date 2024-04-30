|
Brinker International Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Brinker International Inc. (EAT) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $48.7 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $50.7 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Brinker International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $55.8 million or $1.24 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.12 billion from $1.08 billion last year.
Brinker International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $48.7 Mln. vs. $50.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 - $4.00 Full year revenue guidance: $4.30bln -$4.35bln
