Bristol Myers Squibb Raises Outlook After Solid Q2 Earnings

Pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)reported Q2 2024 earnings on Friday that showed significant revenue growth driven by its Growth Portfolio segment. Quarterly revenue reached $12.2 billion, a jump of 9% year over year (up 11% when excluding foreign exchange impacts). Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) rose 18% from $1.75 to $2.07. However, GAAP EPS fell year over year to $0.83 from $0.99 due to higher interest expenses and one-time charges related to acquisitions. Overall, while non-GAAP results showcased strong performance, GAAP results reflected the financial impacts of strategic acquisitions and increased R&D expenditures.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool