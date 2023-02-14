Brit + Co and Office Depot Join Forces to Support the Next Generation of Female Entrepreneurs

Brit + Co and Office Depot today announced that Office Depot will continue to sponsor Selfmade, Brit + Co’s flagship program geared towards connecting women with the tools, resources, community and coaching they need to help launch and grow their businesses.

Since its inception in 2020, Selfmade has led over 3,500 women in their business journeys. The bespoke experience is designed to guide entrepreneurs at every step of building their businesses through on-demand courses, weekly workshops led by seasoned business coaches, 1:1 mentorship sessions with industry experts, fireside chats with leading moguls, and localized meet-ups across the globe.

Led by Brit + Co’s founder, Brit Morin, Selfmade brings to the table the expertise of past notable speakers and instructors such as Sara Blakely (Founder, SPANX), Shiza Shahid (Founder, Our Place), Jennifer Hyman (Founder, Rent the Runway), Beatrice Dixon (Co-Founder, The Honey Pot), and many more.

As Selfmade’s premier and founding sponsor, Office Depot will continue to lend support and fund 400 scholarships in 2023. This partnership will enable underserved female entrepreneurs the opportunity to participate in Selfmade at the Grow membership level for free. These scholarships provide access to top-tier resources to help up-and-coming entrepreneurs tackle everything from choosing an idea to growing a business and more, year-round. Beyond the scholarships, Office Depot is committed to helping small business owners with a suite of organizational, productivity, and growth solutions designed to help them succeed.

Office Depot-sponsored student, Kelly Williamson, founder of True Scoops make-at-home ice cream, participated in Selfmade to expand her network, grow her business, and learn how to pitch to investors.

"When I was awarded an Office Depot OfficeMax scholarship to Selfmade, it allowed me to take the next step in my entrepreneurial journey without the financial pressure, which helped me organize our first office space, including shelving and shipping supplies, so I could pack up our first orders,” said Williamson. "Since Selfmade, True Scoops has grown like a weed. We’ve launched in over fifty independent retailers, ten grocery stores and more.”

Features and benefits of Selfmade and the 12-month Grow membership scholarship include:

On-demand instruction in all facets of how to launch, grow, and scale a company

1:1 mentoring with leading industry experts

Weekly workshops led by seasoned business coaches

Q+A’s with A-list female founders, CEOs, and venture capitalists

Customizable templates for profit and loss statements, pitch decks, marketing assets, and more

Access to world-class experts in tech, finance, marketing, sales, and investing

A custom-built virtual community

Virtual and in-person member-matching initiatives

Visit officedepot.com/scholarship to nominate yourself or someone you know for a 2023 Selfmade Grow membership scholarship. The deadline to submit a scholarship application is March 14, 2023. For more information about Selfmade, visit TrySelfmade.com.

About Selfmade

Created by the team at Brit + Co, Selfmade’s mission is to embolden female founders. The program is led by Brit Morin and supported by the top female entrepreneurs and investors in the country. Community and collaboration are at the heart of a successful business. We know from experience that women in entrepreneurship thrive when they have the right support system, including experts, mentors, and biz besties to support them. Uniquely designed to engineer practical know-how and serendipity at every touchpoint, Selfmade is a platform like no other. Members receive a community with an amazing connective tissue, personalized curriculum, and coaching on topics that propel a business forward: mindset, vision, strategy, user research, branding, marketing, business planning, legal, point of sale, GTM strategy, community building, and fundraising. For more information, visit tryselfmade.com.

