12.01.2026 08:11:47
British Land CEO Simon Carter To Step Down
(RTTNews) - The British Land Company PLC (BLND.L) announced that Simon Carter has informed the Board of his intention to step down as CEO and from the Board. He will be leaving British Land to become CEO of P3 Logistics Parks. The Board of British Land will run a full process to appoint a successor. The company noted that Simon Carter has a 12-month notice period.
Simon initially joined British Land in 2004, working in several roles across Strategy, Corporate Finance and Treasury before leaving in 2015. He returned to British Land as CFO in 2018 and was appointed CEO in 2020.
