|
03.06.2024 08:30:08
Britvic plc Share Repurchase Programme
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
3 June 2024
SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Britvic plc (“Britvic”) today announces that it will commence a share repurchase programme of Britvic’s ordinary shares of 20p each (the “Ordinary Shares”) up to a maximum consideration of £75,000,000 (the “Programme”).
Britvic announces that it has entered into an instruction to Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc (“Morgan Stanley”) in relation to the purchase by Morgan Stanley, acting as riskless principal during the period commencing on 3 June 2024 and expected to end no later than 28 February 2025, of ordinary shares in the share capital of Britvic (the “Shares”) for an aggregate purchase price of no greater than £75,000,000 and the on-sale of such Shares by Morgan Stanley to Britvic. The maximum number of Shares that can be purchased under the Programme is 24,954,864.
To the extent permitted by law, Ordinary Shares purchased under the Programme will be cancelled.
Media Enquiries:
Please contact:
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|LEI Code:
|635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|325253
|EQS News ID:
|1915813
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Britvic Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
08:30
|Britvic plc Share Repurchase Programme (EQS Group)
|
31.05.24
|Director/PDMR Shareholding - Correction (EQS Group)
|
21.05.24
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
22.04.24
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
03.04.24
|PSP Block Listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
|
03.04.24
|Irish PSP Block Listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
|
03.04.24
|SIP Block listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
|
19.03.24
|Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)