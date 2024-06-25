|
25.06.2024 11:00:07
Britvic plc Share Repurchase Programme Suspension
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
25 June 2024
SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME – SUSPENSION
Britvic plc (the “Company”) today announces that in light of the commencement of the offer period with respect to Carlsberg Group announced on 21 June 2024, the Company has given notice to Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to suspend the Share Buyback Programme (the “Programme”) announced on 3 June 2024. The Programme will be suspended at close of trading on 25 June 2024. The Board will evaluate recommencement of the Programme should the circumstances change.
Media Enquiries:
Please contact:
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|LEI Code:
|635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|329890
|EQS News ID:
|1932041
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Britvic Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
11:00
|Britvic plc Share Repurchase Programme Suspension (EQS Group)
|
24.06.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Britvic plc (EQS Group)
|
21.06.24
|Carlsberg serves up a fizz-free cocktail with its Britvic bid (Financial Times)
|
21.06.24
|Robinsons maker Britvic rejects £3.1bn bid from Carlsberg (Financial Times)
|
20.06.24
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
03.06.24
|Britvic plc Share Repurchase Programme (EQS Group)
|
31.05.24
|Director/PDMR Shareholding - Correction (EQS Group)
|
21.05.24
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)