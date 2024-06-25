25.06.2024 11:00:07

Britvic plc Share Repurchase Programme Suspension

Britvic plc (BVIC )
25-Jun-2024 / 10:00 GMT/BST

Britvic plc 

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

 

25 June 2024

 

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME – SUSPENSION

 

Britvic plc (the “Company”) today announces that in light of the commencement of the offer period with respect to Carlsberg Group announced on 21 June 2024, the Company has given notice to Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to suspend the Share Buyback Programme (the “Programme”) announced on 3 June 2024. The Programme will be suspended at close of trading on 25 June 2024. The Board will evaluate recommencement of the Programme should the circumstances change.

 

 

Media Enquiries:

Please contact:

Investors:

 

Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations)

+44 (0) 7808 097 784

Media:

 

Stephanie Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications)

+44 (0) 7808 097 680

Stephen Malthouse (Headland)

+44 (0) 7734 956 201

 

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

 

 


ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: BVIC
LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
