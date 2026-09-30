SK hynix Aktie

SK hynix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070

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30.09.2026 16:15:01

Broadcom vs. SK Hynix: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As artificial intelligence reshapes the global computing landscape, investors are weighing stable infrastructure giants against high-growth memory specialists. Choosing between Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and SK Hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) depends on your specific risk appetite.

Broadcom provides essential networking and software tools for the enterprise, while SK Hynix powers the hardware side with advanced memory chips. Both companies sit at the heart of the AI build-out, yet they offer vastly different financial profiles and market valuations for long-term investors looking to capitalize on current technology trends.

Broadcom designs and supplies semiconductors and infrastructure software for networking, wireless connectivity, and private cloud management. In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, the company highlighted its critical role in enterprise data centers. Major customers include Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which has a $30 billion chip commitment, and the company also maintains a $200 billion memorandum of understanding with Samsung; this level of customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

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