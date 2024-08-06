06.08.2024 15:41:59

Broadridge Financial Provides FY25 Outlook; Boosts Dividend 10% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) provided its adjusted earnings growth and recurring revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025. The company also declared a 10 percent higher quarterly dividend.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share growth of 8 to 12 percent on constant currency recurring revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.44 per share on revenues of $6.88 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Monday, Broadridge's Board of Directors declared a 10 percent higher quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, payable on October 3, 2024 to stockholders of record on September 12, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Broadridge Financial Solutions IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Broadridge Financial Solutions IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Broadridge Financial Solutions IncShs 200,00 4,17% Broadridge Financial Solutions IncShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX eröffnen höher -- Asiens Märkte in Grün
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren zum Handelsbeginn am Mittwoch etwas höher. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen zur Wochenmitte Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen