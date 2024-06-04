|
04.06.2024 14:11:30
Broadridge Financial Solutions CFO Edmund Reese To Step Down; Names Ashima Ghei Interim CFO
(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) announced Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Edmund Reese will be stepping down from his role, effective June 30, 2024, to become Chief Financial Officer of global professional services firm Aon. Reese has served as Broadridge's CFO since 2020.
Ashima Ghei, current CFO of Broadridge's Investor Communication Solutions segment, will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Broadridge has initiated a search process for a permanent successor that will include both internal and external candidates.
Ghei has served as the CFO the segment since January 2022 and is a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team.
Prior to joining Broadridge, Ghei spent 18 years at American Express, where she held a range of increasingly senior roles in Finance and Business strategy, most recently serving as Head of Merchant Pricing for the Americas.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Broadridge Financial Solutions IncShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Broadridge Financial Solutions IncShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Broadridge Financial Solutions IncShs
|184,00
|1,10%