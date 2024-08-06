06.08.2024 13:30:43

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $323.2 million, or $2.72 per share. This compares with $324.1 million, or $2.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $415.2 million or $3.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $1.944 billion from $1.839 billion last year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $323.2 Mln. vs. $324.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.72 vs. $2.72 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.944 Bln vs. $1.839 Bln last year.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Broadridge Financial Solutions IncShs 200,00 4,17%

