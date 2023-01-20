Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
20.01.2023 22:10:00

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL) ("BNL” or the "Company”) today announced the income tax allocation of 2022 common stock dividends, as shown in the table below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment of any BNL dividends received.

Common Stock – CUSIP number 11135E203

FORM 1099-DIV

Box 1a

Box 2a

Box 2b

Box 2f

Box 3

Box 5

Record Date

Payment Date

Distribution Per Share

Ordinary Dividends

Capital Gain Distributions (1)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (2)

Section 897 Capital Gain (3)

Nondividend Distributions (4)

Section 199A Dividends

12/31/2021

01/14/2022

$0.265

$0.179593

$0.004770

$0.002368

$0.004770

$0.080637

$0.179593

03/31/2022

04/15/2022

$0.265

$0.179593

$0.004770

$0.002368

$0.004770

$0.080637

$0.179593

06/30/2022

07/15/2022

$0.27

$0.182981

$0.004860

$0.002412

$0.004860

$0.082159

$0.182981

09/30/2022

10/14/2022

$0.27

$0.182981

$0.004860

$0.002412

$0.004860

$0.082159

$0.182981

  1. The 2022 Capital Gain Distributions are comprised entirely of long-term capital gains determined under Section 1231 of the Code, and are excluded from Section 1061 of the Code. Accordingly, for purposes of Section 1061 of the Code and Treasury Regulations thereunder, the Company makes the following disclosures: the "One Year Amounts Disclosure” and the "Three Year Amounts Disclosure” are each $0.
  2. Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Capital Gain Distribution amounts (Box 2a).
  3. Section 897 Capital Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Capital Gain Distributions amounts (Box 2a).
  4. Return of Capital.

About Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of December 31, 2022, BNL’s diversified portfolio consisted of 804 individual net leased commercial properties with 797 properties located in 44 U.S. states and seven properties located in four Canadian provinces across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types.

