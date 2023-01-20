|
20.01.2023 22:10:00
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL) ("BNL” or the "Company”) today announced the income tax allocation of 2022 common stock dividends, as shown in the table below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment of any BNL dividends received.
Common Stock – CUSIP number 11135E203
|
FORM 1099-DIV
|
Box 1a
|
Box 2a
|
Box 2b
|
Box 2f
|
Box 3
|
Box 5
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Distribution Per Share
|
Ordinary Dividends
|
Capital Gain Distributions (1)
|
Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (2)
|
Section 897 Capital Gain (3)
|
Nondividend Distributions (4)
|
Section 199A Dividends
|
12/31/2021
|
01/14/2022
|
$0.265
|
$0.179593
|
$0.004770
|
$0.002368
|
$0.004770
|
$0.080637
|
$0.179593
|
03/31/2022
|
04/15/2022
|
$0.265
|
$0.179593
|
$0.004770
|
$0.002368
|
$0.004770
|
$0.080637
|
$0.179593
|
06/30/2022
|
07/15/2022
|
$0.27
|
$0.182981
|
$0.004860
|
$0.002412
|
$0.004860
|
$0.082159
|
$0.182981
|
09/30/2022
|
10/14/2022
|
$0.27
|
$0.182981
|
$0.004860
|
$0.002412
|
$0.004860
|
$0.082159
|
$0.182981
- The 2022 Capital Gain Distributions are comprised entirely of long-term capital gains determined under Section 1231 of the Code, and are excluded from Section 1061 of the Code. Accordingly, for purposes of Section 1061 of the Code and Treasury Regulations thereunder, the Company makes the following disclosures: the "One Year Amounts Disclosure” and the "Three Year Amounts Disclosure” are each $0.
- Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Capital Gain Distribution amounts (Box 2a).
- Section 897 Capital Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Capital Gain Distributions amounts (Box 2a).
- Return of Capital.
About Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.
BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of December 31, 2022, BNL’s diversified portfolio consisted of 804 individual net leased commercial properties with 797 properties located in 44 U.S. states and seven properties located in four Canadian provinces across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005402/en/
