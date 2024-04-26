Broadstone Net Lease Issues 2023 Sustainability Report

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL) ("BNL” or the "Company”) today announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report.

"On behalf of Broadstone Net Lease, I am pleased to present our second annual Sustainability Report,” said John Moragne, Chief Executive Officer. "As a publicly traded net lease REIT, our core job is to drive growth, consistent performance, and predictable returns for our investors through multiple real estate cycles. As our sustainability strategy evolves and matures, we remain committed to doing well by doing good and creating long-term value for our shareholders through responsible and sustainable practices and initiatives. I am excited to share our progress to date and eagerly anticipate providing further updates in the coming years.”

The report is available on the Company’s website at https://broadstone.com/corporate-responsibility/.

About Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that invests in primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of March 31, 2024, BNL’s diversified portfolio consisted of 759 individual net leased commercial properties with 752 properties located in 44 U.S. states and seven properties located in four Canadian provinces across the industrial, restaurant, healthcare, retail, and office property types.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240426547398/en/