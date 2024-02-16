|
16.02.2024 16:21:31
Brown-Forman Announces Sale Of Cooperage To ISCO
(RTTNews) - Friday, Brown-Forman Co. (BF-A) announced that it has sold its cooperage in Trinity, Alabama to Independent Stave Company also known as ISCO.
The company said that the cooperage will keep manufacturing barrels for the Jack Daniel Distillery as part of the strategic collaboration between the two companies.
Furthermore, ISCO intends to rename the cooperage as the Alabama Cooperage after the anticipated closing on May 1, 2024 and will extend job offers to the current employees of the cooperage.
