24.10.2024 13:08:03

Brunswick Trims FY24 Outlook As Q3 Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, recreation products maker Brunswick Corp. (BC) trimmed its adjusted earnings and net sales for the full-year 2024. For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings of about $4.50 per share on net sales between $5.1 billion and $5.2 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $5.0 to $5.50 per share on net sales between $5.2 billion and $5.4 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.23 per share on net sales of $5.30 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company reported net earnings of $44.6 million or $0.67 per share, sharply lower than $112.5 million or $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year.

Net earnings from continuing operations were $0.71 per share, compared to $1.63 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.17 per share, compared to $2.42 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew to $1.27 billion from $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.20 per share on net sales of $1.29 billion for the year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brunswick Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Brunswick Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Brunswick Corp. 73,84 0,46% Brunswick Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fokus weiter auf Berichtssaison: Dow und NASDAQ schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Märkte in Asien schließen mehrheitlich höher
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagten sich am Freitag aus ihrer Deckung. Der deutsche Leitindex kam kaum vom Fleck. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Derweil präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen