BTP Business is Booming for Brazilian Firms, SAP Providers

Enterprises in Brazil seeking solutions to meet their specific business needs are turning to partners that use the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) to develop customized solutions and drive operational efficiency and innovation, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ SAP Ecosystem report for Brazil finds that the development and integration of SAP BTP has led to a significant increase in the number of platform developers and BTP-certified professionals. The aim is to keep the digital core clean, using SAP BTP as the hub and S/4HANA on-premises or in the private or public cloud, the ISG report says.

"The development and integration of SAP BTP has gained a lot of attention in the last 12 months and seen a spike in the number of platform developers," said Bill Huber, partner, digital platforms and solutions, for ISG. "Although the partners have considerably increased their SAP BTP certifications, the demand for qualified professionals remains high.”

Meanwhile, human capital management is attracting considerable attention from both large and midsize enterprises in Brazil, the ISG report says. According to the report, midsize local companies want to attract new talent, especially young people, by improving the employee experience (EX).

With the dynamics of the job market constantly evolving, these enterprises recognize the importance of investing in tools that optimize their internal processes and maximize operational efficiency, the ISG report says. There has been steadily growing interest in the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution in Brazil, driven by the tool’s ability to centralize HR department operations and simplify talent management, ISG says.

SAP SuccessFactors is a fully cloud-based human experience management (HXM) system that, when properly implemented, can address the principal expectations of talent management, including better employee experience, more strategic functionalities, improved data and information quality and the possibility of integration and innovation, the ISG report says.

"Enterprises in Brazil are increasingly focused on improving the employee experience,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "They recognize it as essential in promoting their organizational culture and ensuring talent retention.”

The report also examines the increasing use of SAP tools and solutions to monitor and improve the ESG indices of Brazilian companies.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ SAP Ecosystem report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 47 providers across five quadrants: SAP S/4HANA System Transformation for Large Accounts, SAP S/4HANA System Transformation for Midmarket, SAP Application Managed Services, Managed Cloud Services for SAP ERP and SAP SuccessFactors HXM Partner Services.

The report names T-Systems as a Leader in all five quadrants, while Accenture, Atos and Capgemini are named as Leaders in four quadrants each. NTT DATA and Wipro are named as Leaders in three quadrants each, while Infosys and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. BCI Consulting, Deloitte, EPI-USE, Essence, Exed, Intelligenza, Kyndryl, Megawork, Meta, MIGNOW, Softtek, Stefanini and TIVIT are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, EPI-USE, HRST, Numen, Stefanini and TIVIT are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Infosys is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among SAP Ecosystem providers. Infosys earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Abaco, Capgemini, Megawork and T-Systems.

