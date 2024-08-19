|
20.08.2024 00:15:00
Buffett Invests in Beauty Stock After a 33% Decline: Is Now the Right Time to Buy?
In a surprising move, Warren Buffett added cosmetic retailer Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) to Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio in the second quarter. Buffett isn't afraid to own retailers in his portfolio, holding Walmart shares for over 20 years before exiting the position in 2018. However, it has not been a big focus of his in recent years. The only other retailers currently in Berkshire's portfolio are e-commerce giant Amazon and flooring and tile retailer Floor & Decor. Buffett also previously owned home furnishings retailer RH, but sold out of the stock at the end of 2022.Let's look at what might have attracted Buffett to Ulta's stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!