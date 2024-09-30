Einfach Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
30.09.2024 07:26:54

Build-A-Bear Workshop Introduces Expanded Halloween Collection To Kick Off Month Of 'OctoBEAR'

(RTTNews) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) said it introduces an expanded Halloween collection to kick off the month of "OctoBEAR."

On Tuesday, October 1, the company is also launching the highly anticipated return of the make-your-own offering of the fan-favorite, Pumpkin Kitty. Kids and kidults alike are sure to be delighted to learn that the company will offer a make-your-own Pumpkin Kitty in all participating Build-A-Bear Workshops in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom tomorrow, Tuesday October 1st.

The "kidulting" trend, where adults purchase products traditionally marketed to children, has been gaining momentum for several years. Recent data from Circana shows that this demographic (18+) is now the largest segment in the toy industry, surpassing even the 3-5-year-old age group in terms of revenue generation.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. 30,40 4,83% Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nahost-Sorgen drücken Marktstimmung: ATX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Nikkei schließlich etwas höher - Goldene Woche in Shanghai läuft an
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt suchten die Anleger am Dienstag das Weite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fuhr Verluste ein. Die Wall Street bewegt sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche in der Verlustzone. Am Dienstag notierte der japanische Aktienmarkt im Plus.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen