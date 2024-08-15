Build-A-Bear Workshop to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and Host Investor Conference Call on August 29, 2024

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) today announced that the Company will report second quarter fiscal 2024 results for the period ended August 3, 2024, on Thursday, August 29, 2024, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host its quarterly investor conference call to discuss the results at 9 a.m. ET on the same day.

The dial-in number for the live conference call is (201) 493-6780 (toll/international) or (877) 407-3982 (toll free). The access code is Build-A-Bear. The live Internet broadcast may be accessed at the Company’s investor relations website, http://IR.buildabear.com. The call is expected to conclude by 10 a.m. ET.

A replay of the conference call will be available via the internet and telephone. The replay of the conference call webcast will be available at the investor relations website for one year. A telephone replay will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 29, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 5, 2024. The telephone replay is available by calling (412) 317-6671 (toll/international) or (844) 512-2921 (toll free). The access code is 13747870.

Since its beginning in 1997, Build-A-Bear has evolved to become a beloved multi-generational brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life” where guests of all ages make their own "furry friends” in celebration and commemoration of life moments. Guests create their own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, dressing, accessorizing, and naming of their own teddy bears and other plush toys based on the Company’s own intellectual property and in conjunction with a variety of best-in-class licenses. The hands-on and interactive nature of our more than 500 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations around the world, combined with Build-A-Bear’s pop-culture appeal, often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection with consumers, and has enabled the Company to expand beyond its retail stores to include e-commerce sales on www.buildabear.com and non-plush branded consumer categories via out-bound licensing agreements with leading manufacturers, as well as the creation of engaging content via Build-A-Bear Entertainment (a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.). The brand’s newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted consolidated total revenues of $486.1 million for fiscal 2023. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

