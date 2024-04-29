29.04.2024 17:40:19

Burkhalter Group acquires electrical engineering company in Madulain (Canton of Grisons)

The Burkhalter Group is to acquire Elektro Bernina AG in Madulain as well as its branch in Pontresina (Canton of Grisons) on 29 April 2024. The company employs ten people and generates annual sales of around CHF 2.2 million.

Elektro Bernina AG has been a successful player in the regional market since 1997 and primarily offers traditional electrical engineering services. The owners are now selling the company to Burkhalter Holding Ltd as part of the company's succession plan.

Elektro Bernina AG is being merged with the St. Moritz-based company Triulzi AG, which is already part of the Burkhalter Group, and will be merged retroactively with this organisation with effect from 1 April 2024. Both locations will continue to be run as branches of Triulzi AG and all employees will be retained.

Download media release as PDF here

Contact:
Burkhalter Holding Ltd
Elisabeth Dorigatti, Head of Corporate Communication, Sustainability and Investor Relations
+41 44 439 36 33
e.dorigatti@burkhalter.ch www.burkhalter.ch


Company: Burkhalter Holding AG
Hohlstrasse 475
8048 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.burkhalter.ch
ISIN: CH0212255803
Valor: 21225580
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1892125

 
