29.04.2024 17:40:19
Burkhalter Group acquires electrical engineering company in Madulain (Canton of Grisons)
Burkhalter Holding AG
The Burkhalter Group is to acquire Elektro Bernina AG in Madulain as well as its branch in Pontresina (Canton of Grisons) on 29 April 2024. The company employs ten people and generates annual sales of around CHF 2.2 million.
Elektro Bernina AG has been a successful player in the regional market since 1997 and primarily offers traditional electrical engineering services. The owners are now selling the company to Burkhalter Holding Ltd as part of the company's succession plan.
Elektro Bernina AG is being merged with the St. Moritz-based company Triulzi AG, which is already part of the Burkhalter Group, and will be merged retroactively with this organisation with effect from 1 April 2024. Both locations will continue to be run as branches of Triulzi AG and all employees will be retained.
|English
|Burkhalter Holding AG
|Hohlstrasse 475
|8048 Zürich
|Switzerland
|www.burkhalter.ch
|CH0212255803
|21225580
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|1892125
29-Apr-2024
