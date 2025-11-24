Butterfly Network, Citius Pharma Drive Biotech Momentum In After-Hours Trading

(RTTNews) - Biotech and healthcare stocks saw notable activity in Friday's after-hours trading session, with several names posting sharp moves on the back of corporate updates and investor anticipation. Here are the highlights from November 21, 2025.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) shares climbed in extended trading, rising 6.04% to $2.81 after adding $0.16. At the close, the stock had already surged 14.22% to $2.65. The digital health company announced that CEO Joseph DeVivo and Interim CFO Megan Carlson will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on December 2, 2025, in Coral Gables, Florida. The event is expected to draw investor attention to Butterfly's handheld ultrasound technology and growth strategy.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) gained 7.90% after hours to $1.23, building on a strong 15.15% rally at the close to $1.14. The company's oncology subsidiary, Citius Oncology, announced a deeper collaboration with Verix to leverage its AI-powered Tovana platform. This partnership is designed to support the anticipated U.S. commercialization of LYMPHIR (denileukin diftitox-cxdl), a novel FDA-approved immunotherapy for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) rose 6.80% after hours to $2.20, following a flat close at $2.06. No company-specific news was released on Friday, suggesting the move may be driven by investor sentiment or technical trading.

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) advanced 3.97% after hours to $13.14, extending its 3.10% gain at the close to $12.64. The consumer healthcare company did not issue news on Friday, but the stock's momentum reflects steady investor interest.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) added 4.86% after hours to $3.67, reversing a 4.89% decline at the close to $3.50. Earlier this week, the company announced plans to acquire dual-targeting CAR-T programs from Factor Bioscience in an all-stock transaction expected to close in early 2026. The deal will expand Tempest's pipeline with TPST-2003, a novel CD19/BCMA dual-CAR T therapy, while securing funding to support operations through mid-2027.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) rose 2.77% after hours to $0.3969, following a 4.38% gain at the close to $0.3862. No fresh updates were issued on Friday.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA) edged up 1.86% after hours to $0.26, despite a steep 7.16% decline at the close to $0.2530. The company did not release news on Friday.