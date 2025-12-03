NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
03.12.2025 12:36:00
Buying These 3 Millionaire-Maker ETFs Right Now Could Set You Up for Life
There are multiple strategies for investing, and no one-size-fits-all approach. While some investors prefer to choose individual stocks to create a diversified portfolio, some leave the selection process to index funds they buy, and many opt for a combination of both.If you're in one of the latter two camps, choosing an array of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can help you achieve millionaire status if you invest consistently over a long period of time. Vanguard is known for its low-fee index funds of all stripes, and I recommend the Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT), the S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VOOG), and the Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI), which can all help set you up for life.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!