|
22.05.2024 14:56:43
BuzzFeed Surges More Than 50% In Pre-Market; Vivek Ramaswamy Takes Stake
(RTTNews) - Shares of media company BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) were rising more than 50 percent in pre-market on Wednesday to $3.90 on the news of American entrepreneur and politician Vivek Ramaswamy taking stake in the company.
In a filing with the SEC, BuzzFeed revealed that Vivek Ramaswamy acquired 7.7 percent stake in the company.
"The Reporting Person believes the securities of the Issuer are undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity. The Reporting Person will seek to engage in a dialogue with the Issuer's Board of Directors and/or management about numerous operational and strategic opportunities to maximize shareholder value, including a shift in the Company's strategy," the filing said.
BuzzFeed shares had closed at $2.50, down 1.57 percent on Tuesday. The stock has traded in the range of $0.6440 - $3.2000 in the last 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BuzzFeedmehr Nachrichten
|
22.05.24
|Vivek vs BuzzFeed: This time it’s activist (Financial Times)
|
28.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: BuzzFeed zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.03.24
|Ausblick: BuzzFeed öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.03.24
|Erste Schätzungen: BuzzFeed präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.02.24
|Independent in talks to take control of BuzzFeed and HuffPost in UK (Financial Times)