C3.ai Stock Plunges: Is It Time to Buy or Sell?

C3.ai's (NYSE: AI) stock fell 8% on Sept. 5 after it posted its latest earnings report. For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended on July 31, the enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company's revenue rose 21% year over year to $87.2 million and exceeded analysts' estimates by $0.3 million. It narrowed its adjusted net loss from $11 million to $6.9 million, or $0.05 per share, which also cleared the consensus forecast by $0.26.Those growth rates seemed healthy, but its decelerating subscription growth and soft guidance rattled the bulls. Let's review those challenges and see if it's the right time to buy or sell C3.ai's stock while it's still trading about 50% below its IPO price.Image source: Getty Images.