CAC 40 Extends Gains

(RTTNews) - A positive sentiment in global markets attributed to the Fed's monetary policy action that turned out to be less hawkish than expected lifted the CAC 40 index.

The benchmark that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris is currently trading at 8,133.75, adding 0.59 percent from the previous close of 8,085.76. The day's trading has been between 8,095.23 and 8,155.39.

Amidst the positive sentiment, only 7 scrips in the index are trading below the flatline.

ArcelorMittal topped gains with an addition of close to 2 percent. Renault followed with gains of 1.9 percent. STMicroElectronics, AXA, Publicis Groupe, and Legrand have all rallied more than 1.5 percent.

Capgemini topped losses with a decline of 1.2 percent. Bond yields in France however hardened, in tandem with the global trend. Yields on France's 10-year bonds rose 0.31 percent to 3.570 percent, versus the level of 3.559 percent at the previous close. Yields ranged between 3.576 percent and 3.556 percent. Amidst the global spike in bond yields, the dollar too rallied, lifting the six- currency Dollar Index higher by 0.15 percent to 98.49. Amidst the dollar's strength, the EUR/USD pair has slipped 0.14 percent to 1.1723. The pair ranged between 1.1747 and 1.1723. Amidst the pound's weakness, the EUR/GBP pair has gained 0.03 percent to trade at 0.8770. The EUR/JPY pair has also increased 0.08 percent to trade at 182.83.