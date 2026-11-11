CAC 40 Extends Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - A rally in global stock markets powered by the surge in technology shares helped the CAC 40 index to extend its winning streak.

The CAC 40 index that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris is currently trading at 8,300.16, adding 22 points or 0.26 percent from the previous close of 8,278.59. The day's trading ranged between 8,349.99 and 8,295.57.

Currently, 17 scrips in the 40-stock index are trading above the flatline.

Semiconductor maker STMicroelectronics topped gains with a surge of 5.1 percent.

Schneider Electric rallied more than 3 percent.

EssilorLuxottica led losses with a decline of 2.6 percent.

Amidst bond yields mostly declining in Europe, France's 10-year bond yields too have eased 0.42 percent overnight to 4.769 percent. Yields ranged between 4.808 percent and 4.732 percent in the day's trading versus 4.789 percent at the previous close.

With Tuesday's update to consumer price inflation forcing markets to raise expectations surrounding the Fed rate hike in December, the U.S. dollar has strengthened. The dollar's gains have lifted the Dollar Index higher by more than a quarter percent to 102.54. The index was at 102.23 a day earlier.

The EUR/USD pair has in the meanwhile dropped 0.28 percent to 1.1133. The pair ranged between 1.1170 and 1.1131. The EUR/GBP pair has edged down 0.05 percent to 0.8362. The EUR/JPY pair has edged up 0.01 percent to trade at 177.22.