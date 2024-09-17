|
17.09.2024 10:52:27
CAC 40 Gains In Cautious Trade
(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday, Treasury yields edged lower and the dollar steadied after a four-day decline as a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve gets underway later today.
The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates, but there remains some debate about the size of the rate cut.
CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates a 65.0 percent chance of a half point rate cut and a 35.0 percent chance of a quarter point rate cut.
German economic sentiment survey results, comments by ECB board member Elizabeth McCaul and the release of U.S. retail sales data for August may influence trading sentiment as the day progresses.
The benchmark CAC 40 was up 34 points, or half a percent, at 7,484 after falling 0.2 percent the previous day.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Notenbank-Entscheid: US-Börsen schließen deutlich fester -- ATX letztlich kräftig im Plus -- DAX erzielt neuen Rekord und schließt deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlußendlich höher
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Donnerstag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen wiesen im Donnerstagshandel deutliche Kursgewinne aus. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf positivem Terrain.