CAC 40 Gains With Focus On Upcoming ECB Meeting

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded higher on Monday as a survey showed France's manufacturing PMI improved to 46.40 in May from 45.30 in April.

Investors also braced for a key interest-rate decision from the European Central Bank this week.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 38 points, or half a percent at 8,030 after closing up 0.2 percent on Friday.

Biopharmaceutical company Ipsen edged up slightly after saying it has initiated a share buy-back program to cover its free employee share-allocation plan and employee share plan.

China-related LVMH rose half a percent, Hermes inched up slightly and Kering rallied 2.6 percent after a private survey showed China's factory activity grew the fastest in about two years in May due to production gains and new orders.