06.08.2024 11:01:25

CAC 40 Holds Steady Ahead Of Eurozone Retail Sales Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks were largely steady on Tuesday ahead of the release of Eurozone retail sales data later in the day.

Sales are forecast to drop 0.1 percent month-on-month in June, offsetting the 0.1 percent rise in May.

Underlying sentiment was helped by favorable leads from Asian stock markets and encouraging U.S. service sector activity data released overnight.

The dollar edged up slightly while U.S. Treasury yields fell ahead of the auction of $58 billion of three-year notes later in the session.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,153 after losing 1.4 percent in the previous session on heightened Middle East tensions, an unwinding of yen carry trades, lukewarm tech earnings, and concerns about slowing U.S. economic growth.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich höher -- Asiens Märkte in Grün
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Handelsbeginn am Mittwoch etwas höher notieren. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen zur Wochenmitte Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen