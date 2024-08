CAC 40 Little Changed As China Data Disappoints

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Thursday after rising notably in the previous session on bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

Investors were reacting to a mixed set of economic activity data from China released earlier in the day.

China's industrial production slowed for a third straight month in July, unemployment rose, and home sales pointed to continued weakness in the property sector, while retail sales, a key proxy for consumer spending, ticked up slightly from a year -a slew of data revealed.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher after climbing 0.8 percent on Wednesday.

China-linked LVMH, Kering and Hermes International were little changed as underwhelming data boosted hopes for more stimulus.