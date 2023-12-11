Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
CAC 40 Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were seeing modest gains in cautious trade on Monday ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings and economic data releases.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 11 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,537 after rallying 1.3 percent on Friday.

Sanofi rose about half fa percent. The company said its Sarclisa in combination with carfilzomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (KRd) significantly improved rate of minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity in transplant-eligible patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma in late-stage study.

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA fell nearly 2 percent. The retail company said that Grupo Calleja has issued the first notice of the tender offer to be launched in Colombia to acquire Casino's stake in Almacenes Exito S.A.

