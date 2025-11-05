CAC 40 Modestly Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks are showing weakness on Wednesday, amid concerns about stretched valuations in technology stocks, and lingering worries about the potential impact of Trump administration's tariff policies.

Data showing continued contraction in France's private sector activity is weighing as well.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 24.42 points or 0.31% at 8,043.11 a few minutes ago.

STMicroElectronics, Sanofi, Thales and Eurofins Scientific are down 1.4 to 1.6%. Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Dassault Systemes and L'Oreal are lower by 1.1 to 1.3%.

Airbus, Euronext, LVMH, Safran, Unibail Rodamco, Essilor Luxottica, BNP Paribas and Edenred are down 0.3 5o 1%.

Bouygues is rising nearly 3%. Bouygues reported a stronger-than-expected operating profit of €1.81 billion for the first nine months of 2025. Net income came in at 735 million euros for the nine months ended September 2025, compared to 687 million euros a year ago.

Saint Gobain is gaining 1.3%. Engie, Capgemini, Stellantis, Accor, Pernod Ricard, Total Energies, Orange and Carrefour are up 0.4 to 0.7%.

Data from statistical office INSEE showed industrial production in France rose 0.8% month-on-month in September 2025, rebounding from an upwardly revised 0.9% decline in August and exceeding market expectations of a 0.1% gain.

Data from S&P Global showed the HCOB France Composite PMI for October was revised higher to 47.7, compared to the flash estimate of 46.8 but coming below September's reading of 48.1. This marked the 14th consecutive month of contraction in private sector activity and the sharpest since February.

Services PMI came in at 48.0 for October, down from 48.5 in September, while manufacturing PMI reading for October was 48.8, up from 48.2 a month earlier.