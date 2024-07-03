CAC 40 Rallies Ahead Of Second Round Of Voting

(RTTNews) - French stocks were sharply higher on Wednesday as focus shifted to Sunday runoff election.

Over 200 candidates withdraw from France's runoff election to block far-right, as Macron and left-wing coalition unite.

Marine Le Pen said that the National Rally would still try and form a government even if they failed to achieve an overall majority.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 76 points, or 1 percent, at 7,614 after ending 0.3 percent lower the previous day.

In corporate news, aerospace major Airbus jumped more than 2 percent after it received a $24 billion order from Philippines' budget airline operator Cebu Air Inc. for up to 152 A321neo aircraft.

Sanofi edged down slightly despite receiving approval from the EU Commission for Dupixent to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.