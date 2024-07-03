Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
03.07.2024 11:09:02

CAC 40 Rallies Ahead Of Second Round Of Voting

(RTTNews) - French stocks were sharply higher on Wednesday as focus shifted to Sunday runoff election.

Over 200 candidates withdraw from France's runoff election to block far-right, as Macron and left-wing coalition unite.

Marine Le Pen said that the National Rally would still try and form a government even if they failed to achieve an overall majority.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 76 points, or 1 percent, at 7,614 after ending 0.3 percent lower the previous day.

In corporate news, aerospace major Airbus jumped more than 2 percent after it received a $24 billion order from Philippines' budget airline operator Cebu Air Inc. for up to 152 A321neo aircraft.

Sanofi edged down slightly despite receiving approval from the EU Commission for Dupixent to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX legen zu -- Asiens Märkte letztendlich uneinig
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Donnerstag Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten unterdessen uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen