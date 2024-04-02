CAC 40 Rises As Manufacturing Output Stabilizes In March

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose slightly on Tuesday as a new survey showed manufacturing activity in the country improved slightly in March.

The manufacturing sector endured another month of contraction in the month, but business sentiment was optimistic, according to the latest HCOB PMI data.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.3 percent at 8,227 as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.

Ipsen shares were little changed. The biopharmaceutical company and Sutro Biopharma announced an exclusive global licensing agreement for STRO-003, an antibody drug conjugate in the final stages of pre-clinical development.

Societe Generale gained 0.6 percent. The French financial services provider and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) have announced the official launch of their joint venture Bernstein, a cash equities and equity research business.