26.11.2025 12:27:31

CAC 40 Rises To 1-week High, Up Nearly 0.5%

(RTTNews) - The French stock market gained notable ground in positive territory Wednesday morning thanks to some strong buying at select counters, and remained firmly placed well above the flat line around noon.

Rising hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December, and meaningful progress in Ukraine peace talks contribute to the positive mood in the market.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 47.65 points or 0.49% at 8073.45 about a quarter past noon.

L'Oreal climbed nearly 2.5%. Societe Generale and EssilorLuxottica gained 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Kering advanced nearly 1%.

Airbus, ArcelorMittal, LVMH, AXA, Hermes International, Legrand and Dassault Systemes moved up 0.5 to 0.8%.

Safran gained 0.3% after announcing a joint venture with Bharat Electronics in India to expand its civil and military aerospace operations.

Meanwhile, Pernod Ricard and Stellantis drifted down 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. Engie lost about 0.8%, while Capgemini eased by about 0.5%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:06 NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Auf diese 10 US-Aktien setzt die Zurich Insurance Group im dritten Quartal 2025
26.11.25 Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wegen "Thanksgiving" heute keine US-Impulse: ATX startet tiefer - DAX zum Auftakt wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich unterdessen nur wenig Bewegung. In Fernost dominieren die Käufer das Bild.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen