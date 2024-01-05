CAC 40 Slides Ahead Of Inflation Reports

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell notably on Friday, with interest-rate uncertainty and fears of an escalation of the Israel-Hamas war into a broader regional conflict keeping investors worried.

Investors await euro area consumer and producer inflation reports as well as U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day for important clues as to whether the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this year.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 65 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,386 after declining half a percent the previous day.

Sodexo S.A. shares fell more than 2 percent. The food and facilities management services provider reported 3.1 percent higher revenue for the first quarter and reiterated its guidance for fiscals 2024 and 2025.