14.05.2024 10:56:26

CAC 40 Struggles For Direction Before US Inflation Test

(RTTNews) - French stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data that might influence the outlook for rates.

The U.S. producer price inflation report is likely to be in the spotlight today along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks during a moderate discussion with De Nederlandsche Bank President Klaas Knot.

The consumer price inflation report is due on Wednesday and economists expect prices to climb by 0.4 percent in April, matching the increase seen in March.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 8,208 after ending 0.1 percent lower the previous day.

In corporate news, Veolia shares rallied 2.4 percent after the waste and water management company met first-quarter core profit expectations and announced it had bagged a $320 million water technology contract for a desalination plant in the United Arab Emirates.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt gibt nach. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich freundlich. An den Märkten in Fernost herrschte am Mittwoch nur wenig Bewegung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen