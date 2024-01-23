Cactus Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) ("Cactus”) today announced that its Board of Directors approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A common stock with payment to occur on March 14, 2024 to holders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on February 26, 2024. A corresponding distribution of up to $0.12 per CC Unit has also been approved for holders of CC Units of Cactus Companies, LLC.

Declarations of any dividends in the future, and the amount of any such dividends, are subject to approval by Cactus’ Board of Directors.

About Cactus, Inc.

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells or rents a range of highly engineered pressure control and spoolable pipe technologies. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the equipment. Cactus operates service centers throughout North America and Australia, while also providing equipment and services in select international markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123417019/en/