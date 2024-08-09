|
09.08.2024 16:07:42
Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 9 August 2024
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|BLR
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|339806
|EQS News ID:
|1965257
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
