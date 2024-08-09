09.08.2024 16:07:42

Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review

09-Aug-2024 / 15:07 GMT/BST

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

 

 Date: 9 August 2024

 

Name of applicant:

CAIRN HOMES PLC

Name of scheme:

SHARE OPTION AGREEMENT

Period of return:

From:

8 FEBRUARY 2024

To:

7 AUGUST 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

300,000

 

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

200,000

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

100,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Name of applicant:

CAIRN HOMES PLC

Name of scheme:

SAVE AS YOU EARN “SAYE” PLAN

Period of return:

From:

8 FEBRUARY 2024

To:

7 AUGUST 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

583,963

 

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

255,723

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

328,240

 

 

 

 

 

Name of contact:

Tara Grimley

Telephone number of contact:

+ 353 1 696 4600

 


ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: BLR
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
