Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

25-March-2024 / 17:03 GMT/BST



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tara Grimley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cairn Homes plc b) LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of €0.001 each ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares under the Cairn Homes plc Approved Profit Sharing Scheme, an Irish Revenue approved share plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €1.5982 7,946 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price 7,946 shares €12,700 e) Date of the transaction 21 March 2024 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information N/A

