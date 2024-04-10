10.04.2024 18:33:26

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

10-Apr-2024 / 17:33 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Michael Stanley

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer / PDMR

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cairn Homes plc

 

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of €0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of 606,851 shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable immediately

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€1.5757

128,333

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

 

128,333

 

€202,214.31

 

e)

Date of the transaction

Friday, 5th April 2024

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Euronext Dublin

 

 

 

 

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Shane Doherty

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer / PDMR

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cairn Homes plc

 

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of €0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of 535,456 shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable immediately

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

€1.5757

283,087

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

 

 

283,087

 

€446,060.19

 

e)

Date of the transaction

Friday, 5th April 2024

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Euronext Dublin

 

 

 

 

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 

 

 

 

 


