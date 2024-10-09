Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company



09-Oct-2024 / 17:45 GMT/BST



Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Cairn Homes plc 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [x ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios City and country of registered office (if applicable): Edinburgh, Scotland 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 08/10/2024 6. Date on which issuer notified: 09/10/2024 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.89 0.00 5.89 630,519,643 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.15 0.00 5.15 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BWY4ZF18 N/A 37,152,607 N/A 5.89 SUBTOTAL A 37,152,607 5.89 B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [ x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold abrdn plc abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited abrdn Investment Management Limited 5.02 0.00 5.02 abrdn plc abrdn Holdings Limited abrdn Investments Limited 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi: In reference to Section 10, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager. This disclosure reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited (“aIHL”) and held by the underlying investment management entity abrdn Investment Management Limited (“aIML”) increased above the 5% notifiable threshold due to trading on 8 October 2024. aIHL now effectively holds and aIML holds the delegated voting rights to 5.015% of the shares in Cairn Homes plc. Done at Glasgow on 9 October 2024

