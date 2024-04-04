Cairn Homes Plc: Issue of Equity for Vesting of share awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Cairn Homes plc

("Cairn" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity for Vesting of share awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan

4 April 2024: Cairn Homes plc announces that the Company has approved the allotment of 4,817,522 new ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) pursuant to the vesting of share awards for a number of employees under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan.

Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Official List of Euronext Dublin and to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and it is expected that admission will take place on 5 April 2024. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares of the Company. Following this allotment, the total issued share capital of the Company will increase to 649,315,071 ordinary shares.

Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 35 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (“GDA”) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.