Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2023 Trading Update

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2023 Trading Update

Cairn Homes plc

Notice of 2023 Trading Update

 

Dublin / London, 9 January 2024:  Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”, “the Company” or “the Group”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), will issue a trading update for the full year ended 31 December 2023 on Tuesday, 16 January 2024.

 

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer

Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Declan Murray, Head of Finance and Treasury

 

Drury Communications                 +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Claire Rowley        

 

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (“GDA”) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

 


