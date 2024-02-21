|
21.02.2024 13:08:19
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of FY 2023 Preliminary Results
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes plc
Notice of FY 2023 Preliminary Results
Dublin/London, 21 February 2024: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”, or the “Company”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) will issue its full year results for the period ended 31 December 2023 on Thursday, 29 February 2024.
The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (GMT) that morning.
On the same morning, an analyst and investor call will be hosted by the Company at 8:30am (GMT). Please use the numbers below, quoting the following access code: 579710
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
Declan Murray, Head of Finance and Treasury
Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000
Billy Murphy
Gavin McLoughlin
Notes to Editors
Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (“GDA”) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|305198
|EQS News ID:
|1842201
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
