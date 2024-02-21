21.02.2024 13:08:19

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of FY 2023 Preliminary Results

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of FY 2023 Preliminary Results

21-Feb-2024 / 12:08 GMT/BST

                                                                                      

        

                                                                                         Cairn Homes plc

Notice of FY 2023 Preliminary Results

 

Dublin/London, 21 February 2024: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”, or the “Company”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) will issue its full year results for the period ended 31 December 2023 on Thursday, 29 February 2024.

The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (GMT) that morning.

On the same morning, an analyst and investor call will be hosted by the Company at 8:30am (GMT). Please use the numbers below, quoting the following access code: 579710

 

Ireland (Local):

 

+353 1 691 7842

United Kingdom (Local):

+44 20 3936 2999

United States (Local):

+1 646 787 9445

International (Local):

+44 20 3936 2999

 

                                                                                                              -ENDS-

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Declan Murray, Head of Finance and Treasury

 

Drury Communications                 +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Gavin McLoughlin        

 

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (“GDA”) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 305198
EQS News ID: 1842201

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1842201&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,45 -0,68% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verluste nach dem Fed-Protokoll: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Mittwoch zu und auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien fanden zur Wochenmitte keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten