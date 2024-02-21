Cairn Homes plc

Notice of FY 2023 Preliminary Results

Dublin/London, 21 February 2024: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”, or the “Company”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) will issue its full year results for the period ended 31 December 2023 on Thursday, 29 February 2024.

The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (GMT) that morning.

On the same morning, an analyst and investor call will be hosted by the Company at 8:30am (GMT). Please use the numbers below, quoting the following access code: 579710

Ireland (Local): +353 1 691 7842 United Kingdom (Local): +44 20 3936 2999 United States (Local): +1 646 787 9445 International (Local): +44 20 3936 2999

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Declan Murray, Head of Finance and Treasury

Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Gavin McLoughlin

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (“GDA”) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.